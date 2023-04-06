Punjab Kings’ batting coach Wasim Jaffer has showered praise on opener Prabhsimran Singh for his impressive batting display and said that his consistent run is a good sign as the team is missing the services of Jonny Bairstow.

PBKS rode on the fifties from captain Shikhar Dhawan (86 not out) and Prabhsimran Singh (60) to post a huge total of 197/4 in 20 overs. Later, pacer Nathan Ellis picked up four wickets for just 30 runs to help his side restrict RR to 192/7 in their allotted overs.

Prabhsimran along with Dhawan slammed the Royals’ bowlers to all parts of the ground to bring the team’s fifty in just 4.2 overs.

The 22-year-old continued his attacking approach to smash his maiden IPL fifty off just 28 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

“Apart from this season, he’s never got a consistent run because of various reasons; as we have Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have batted at these spots before. And this time, he’s got his chance and has scored consistent runs, so he’s been a fabulous player,” said Jaffer in the post-match conference.

“But no matter how good you are, you need a little consistent run, and play a lot more fearlessly. He’s always been a very good player. And he’s come good, which is a good sign since we don’t have Bairstow. I’m really happy with him,” he added.

The opening duo of Prabhsimran and Shikhar forged an impressive 90-run opening partnership before the former was dismissed by Jason Holder for a 34-ball 60.

Then, in-form Bhanuka Rajapaksa walked into bat at number three. However, the PBKS soon suffered a huge blow as Dhawan hit Rajapaksa in the forearm on his right hand at the non-striker’s end. The Sri Lankan batter looked in a bit of pain as he was later forced to leave the field.

Speaking on Dhawan’s unbeaten 85-run knock, Jaffer said: “When Prabsimran got out he (Shikhar) took the charge and batted through the innings. We wanted somebody one of the top 3 to play till 18-19 overs and he did exactly that. He picked up his strike rate a lot better in the second half. Somebody, as experienced as him, knows how to use the pace and he did exactly that.”

The batting coach also gave an update on Rajapaksa’s injury and said: “He had a muscular injury. Hopefully, he should be alright by the next game.”

Jaffer further spoke on the availability of PBKS’ overseas stars and stated that, “Rabada probably will be available, probably not Livingstone I’m not too sure about it.”

Having registered two wins on the trot, PBKS will aim to continue their winning streak when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 9.

With two wins in two games, PBKS have jumped to the second spot in the IPL 2023 standings with four points on the board.

