SOUTH ASIA

Prachanda wins vote of confidence ahead of his India visit

NewsWire
0
0

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda on Monday secured a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives ahead of his India visit.

Prachanda received 172 votes in the 275-member parliament in the second floor test since being appointed the Prime Minister on December 25.

“I will go to India before April 20,” Prachanda said after winning the vote of confidence. “Though we have not finalised the date of the India visit but it can happen first or second week of April. Now I am confident that government will run smoothly,” Prachanda added.

Prachanda has already announced that his first foreign visit would begin from India though he has received an invitation to visit China at Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

In Monday’s proceedings, 89 lawmakers voted against the motion while Prem Suwal, the lone lawmaker from the Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party, stayed neutral. A total of 262 lawmakers were present in Monday’s meeting. The Prime Minister required at least 138 votes to win the trust motion.

Prachanda, who became Prime Minister after breaking the electoral alliance with Nepali Congress and forging a new coalition with the CPN-UML, had gone for the floor test for the first time on January 10. He had received 268 votes then.

20230320-190804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aurat Marches to take place across Pak

    Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

    Petrol price in Pak reaches record high

    SL temporarily halts arrivals from Vietnam