Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who was seen in the show ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, says International No Diet Day is significant as it is a celebration of body acceptance including body shape diversity.

May 6 is celebrated as International No Diet Day.

He says, “I personally feel that promoting a healthy lifestyle, the objective is to establish the fact that there is no one particular in right body type or shape, people must be educated on how to eat a balanced diet, how eating disorders and weight-loss surgery can be life-threatening, this day is important to discuss and spread awareness about weight discrimination and remind people that taking a break from dieting is not a bad thing after all.

“Around the globe, unattainable and unrealistic body standards have resulted in people suffering from mental and physical health issues related to it.”

The actor feels if diet is important, the break from it is important too.

He continues: “Crash dieting or under-eating can mean your body doesn’t have enough nutrients to stay fit and healthy. This can impair our overall well-being and reduce our ability to lead an enjoyable and active life. A poor and inadequate diet can cause weakness, fatigue, it can also result in long-term health problems. So on a serious note I feel one needs to rest from diet plans once in fifteen days. And that’s what I follow, if overeating is dangerous, not eating is even more dangerous.”

The actor also known for featuring in shows ‘Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kutumb’ among others urges his fans to fall in love with themselves.

He concludes: “I would request my viewers to think about everything you like in yourself. You need more positivity in your life and stay away from all the negativity. And celebrate this day by cooking or eating your favourite foods. Do not count the calories and just indulge in your favourite dessert, because you deserve it!”

20220506-165202