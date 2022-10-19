INDIA

Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed CMD, ITPO

The Centre has approved the appointment of retired IAS officer Pradeep Singh Kharola as Chairman and Managing Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Kharola as Chairman & Managing Director, ITPO in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India on contract basis for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Wednesday.

Kharola will continue to hold the charge of the post of Chairman, National Recruitment Agency till appointment of a regular incumbent in his place, it added.

The 1985 batch IAS officer was appointed as the Chairman of the NRA in March this year. He has also served as CMD Air India and Secretary, Civil Aviation.

