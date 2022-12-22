Raising doubt over the alleged suicidal death of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the sensational murder of female school teacher Mamita Meher in 2021, senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into matter.

Sahu reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the Kantabanji sub-jail in Bolangir district on Wednesday.

“Death of a person inside jail is highly suspicious and questionable. It is not a good sign. The mismatch and confusion over the DNA test report of Mamita Meher has made the issue more suspicious,” Pradhan told reporters here.

“The people who are entrusted with law and order should be answerable for their act to the public,” he said.

“The state government should carry out an impartial probe into the case to uphold its transparency. The mode of inquiry should be as per the law. That’s why our party has demanded a CBI investigation and I totally support it,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, a five-member team of Odisha Congress, including MLAs Santosh Singh Saluja and Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi, has submitted a memorandum to Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal demanding a high court monitored SIT probe into Sahu’s death.

“Undoubtedly, it’s a case of gross negligence of the jail administration for which the Chief Minister cannot run away from accountability as he happens to be the Home Minister of the state,” the Congress leaders said in their memorandum.

However, BJD MLA Amar Satapathy said the Congress which has gone to the Governor to complain has no law and order inside its own party.

On the demand for CBI probe, Satpathy said, “The CBI and Crime Branch are separate investigating agencies and have defined domains of work. Let them work independently, people should not politicise them.”

