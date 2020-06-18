Trending now

Pradhan seeks restoration of 500-year-old temple in Odisha

by CanIndia New Wire Service

Bhubaneswar, June 18 (IANS) Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel for restoration and relocation of a submerged 500-year-old temple, which has re-emerged out of Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

In a letter to the Tourism Minister, Pradhan requested to direct the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake restoration and relocation of the 500-year-old temple of Lord Gopinath.

After Mahanadi River changed its course after 1933 flood, a village named Padmabati and temple had submerged in the water.

“It is learnt that the top of the submerged temple was discovered mid-river near Baideswar in the Padmavati village near Nayagarh. The 55 to 60 feet submerged temple dates back to the late 15th or early 16th century, considering its construction style and materials used for the construction. It is theorized that the temple was submerged in 1933 following floods in the region,” Pradhan said in a letter to the Tourism Minister.

The letter was released to media on Thursday.

The Indian National Trust for Art &amp; Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has examined the temple and deemed it to be of major historical significance and in a good state of preservation, said the Minister.

–IANS

cd/skp/

