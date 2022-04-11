Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticised the BJD government in Odisha over the ‘selective targeting and the continued string of attacks’ on BJP leaders in the state including the newly elected Dhenkanal municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra.

Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs at the house of Jayanti at Similia Sahi in Dhenkanal town late on Saturday night. However, no one was injured in the incident, sources said.

Deeply shocked and disturbed by the selective targeting and continued string of attacks, including hurling of bombs at the residence of Jayanti and Ramchandra Patra in Dhenkanal, Pradhan said in a tweet.

“The voice of BJP leaders’ will not be silenced with such acts of terror & intimidation,” he said.

Stating that Dhenkanal and Odisha have always been peace-loving and law-abiding, the Union Minister said, “The recent trend of pre and post-violence is a poor advertisement of the law and order situation and also on the democratic ethos of our state.”

Pradhan informed that he has spoken to the Odisha DGP about the fearlessness of the miscreants and the blatant disregard for the rule of law.

“Such brazenness is a matter of grave concern not just for me but for every citizen of Odisha,” he added.

He hoped that the home department headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will take stringent action to ensure that no miscreant roams free and also act earnestly for the prevention of crimes and the maintenance of law and order.

20220411-190605