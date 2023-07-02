Several days have passed since an armed robbery took place in the Pragati Maidan tunnel, leaving the police struggling to determine the exact amount stolen by four assailants on June 24. At present, the police have managed to recover approximately Rs 6 lakh from the eight accused involved in the incident.

The victim’s complaint stated that the stolen amount ranged from Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh, raising suspicions that it might be associated with “hawala or black money”, considering that the recovered sum exceeded the reported range.

As time goes on, even the police remain uncertain about the precise amount involved in the robbery. The incident unfolded on June 24 when a delivery agent, employed by a private firm in Chandni Chowk, set out on a journey with an associate to transport a bag of cash to Gurugram.

Chandni Chowk, Kucha Ghasiram, Karol Bagh, and Chawri Bazar are areas known for their substantial cash transactions through the Angadiya System. On a daily basis, numerous cash agents come and go in these areas, handling significant sums of money.

An anonymous Angadiya (money dealer) in the Chandni Chowk area affirmed, “We hand over money to the cash agent after verifying the details, and we deal with amounts in lakhs.”

According to local sources, the Angadiya System is an ancient banking system prevalent in the country, particularly in the jewellery business, and prominently observed in Delhi, Gujarat, and Mumbai. Angadiyas charge a fee for their services as they undertake the transportation of money on behalf of businessmen.

“The Angadiya system operates primarily on trust. When a businessman needs to send cash or diamonds from one place to another, they rely on their trusted Angadiyas, who have been associated with their families for generations,” stated a money dealer on the condition of anonymity.

Businessmen place complete faith in the Angadiyas and take measures to ensure the safety of their valuables. The Angadiyas have established designated routes for their deliveries and prefer using trains or buses instead of flights.

“To send cash through the Angadiya System, businessmen use secret numbers known only to them and their Angadiyas. Typically, they use Rs 10 notes for this purpose. The businessman or their agent hands over a Rs 10 note to the Angadiya, with a specific number written on it, serving as an identification marker for the recipient collecting the cash.

“Upon verification, instead of receiving cash, the collector is given a diamond, document, or any pre-arranged item. The Angadiyas receive a fee for providing this service,” the dealer explained.

The operation of the Angadiya System in several parts of Delhi has raised suspicions of hawala transactions, although the police are yet to confirm this.

The presence of such a money transfer system in these areas raises questions about the nature of the funds, especially considering the significant sums kept in shops located in dimly lit lanes under constant CCTV surveillance and heavy 24-hour security.

