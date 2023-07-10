Due to waterlogging caused by the heavy rain lashing the national capital, the Pragati Maidan tunnel remain closed for a second day on Monday.

Delhi Police have put up barricades on the entry points of the tunnel to restrict traffic movement.

“Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.

The initial monsoon downpour wreaked havoc in both residential and commercial areas of Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, as the capital recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, said the India Meteorological Department.

According to officials, waterlogging was reported at 54 locations on Sunday brining traffic to standstill in parts of the city.

2023071036675