Pragya Jaiswal visiting Shimla to celebrate her birthday

‘Akhanda’ actress Pragya Jaiswal is travelling to Shimla to celebrate her birthday (January 12) with her sister. She shared her celebration plans and what all she is going to do to make it more special and memorable.

She said: “I always wanted to celebrate my birthday in the snow and thus I decided to travel to Shimla. This year I will be spending my birthday away from home amidst the quaint atmosphere of Shimla.”

Born on January 12, 1988 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the actress has been part of several Tamil and Telugu films including ‘Mirchi Lanti Kurradu’, ‘Kanche’, ‘Dega’, ‘Akhanda’ and many more.

She added about fulfilling her wish of travelling with her sister and said: “It has been a while since I wanted to travel with my sister but couldn’t do so because of the busy work schedule. Now that the opportunity has presented itself I can’t wait to have a great time in the snow.”

