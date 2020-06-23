Pragya Singh faints at party event, hospitalised (2nd Ld)

Bhopal, June 23 (IANS) Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who fainted during an event to mark the death anniversary of the party’s founding father Syama Prasad Mukherjee in the BJP office here on Tuesday, is recovering satisfactorily, say party sources.

Many leaders, including state BJP President V.D. Sharma and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and MLAs were present at the event in the party office at Deen Dayal Parisar.

The cause for the sudden decline in her health was being ascertained, said party officials. She has been admitted to a private nursing home and will be under observation for some time.

Thakur had arrived from Delhi on Sunday after four months. The lockdown and prolonged treatment for eye and brain infection had kept her away from her constituency. She had participated in the Yoga Day programme in Bhopal on Sunday.

She has been complaining of recurring pain in the eye and head. She says the ‘torture’ in jail during the Congress rule had rendered her physically weak. The injuries keep resurfacing. She says she has lost vision in the left eye and even the right eye has a blurred vision during night. She also complains of pain due caused by swelling and pus formation in the nerves leading from retina to brain.

On Tuesday morning, Thakur reached the BJP office to join the event, looking cheerful.

BJP spokesperson Lokendra Parashar said, “Shortly after the inauguration of an exhibition on Mukherjee, she complained of dizziness and fell unconscious. Party workers at the event provided her first aid. Later, she was rushed to a private hospital.”

She was partly conscious on the way to hospital, party colleagues said.

–IANS

