Prajadvani Yatra by K’taka Cong enters JD(S) bastion

Prajadvani Yatra organised by Karnataka Congress to reach out to every voter ahead of Assembly polls will enter Mandya district on Friday.

The region is considered as a bastion of JD(S) and Vokkaliga heartland.

Ruling BJP and Opposition Congress party leaders are vying with each other to break the domination of JD (S) in the region. Congress party, by elevating D.K. Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, to the post of state President is trying to consolidate the community votes, which play a crucial role in elections.

Shivakumar had already made a public appeal that, as he stands a good chance of becoming the CM if Congress comes to power, the community should stand behind him like how they rallied before former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The Congress is projecting a Vokkaliga leader at the highest position after 20 years. Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi received a huge response in Mandya and south Karnataka region. Sonia Gandhi joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya to send out a strong signal to voters of the region.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are vying for the CM’s post within the party. Rahul Gandhi has praised both the leaders and stated that MLA’s will decide on the CM candidate after elections.

Though both seem to be working out their ways and competing with each other for the post, they are leading the ‘Prajadhvani Yatra’ harmoniously and the high command is happy with the way things are shaping for the party in the state, say party insiders.

