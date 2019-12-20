Prajnesh bows out of Apis Canberra International

Bendigo (Australia), Jan 7 (IANS) After Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran too bowed out of the Apis Canberra International following a second round defeat here on Tuesday.

In a hard-fought match, Prajnesh went down to Japan’s Taro Daniel 4-6 6-7(4). Daniel was ranked 16 places above him at number 122 at the USD 1,62,480 ATP Challenger event.

The 30-year-old Indian was able to convert just one of the six break chances he created and saved six of the eight break points he faced in the 90-minute game.

Earlier on Monday, Ramanathan had also crashed out of the tournament following a first round defeat. Ramkumar had suffered a 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 loss to Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

