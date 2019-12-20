Prajnesh wins, Ramkumar exits in round 1 of tennis meet

Bendigo (Australia), Jan 6 (IANS) Indian players had mixed fortunes after Prajnesh Gunneswaran made a winning start but Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the Apis Canberra International following a first round defeat, here on Monday.

While Prajnesh defeated local wild card Jason Kubler 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the USD 1,62,480 ATP Challenger event, Ramkumar lost 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 to Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

Prajnesh will next take on 13th seed Japanese Taro Daniel.

During the game, Prajnesh broke his rival on four occasions and dropped his own serve twice while for Ramanathan it was just about converting one of the four break opportunities he earned.

