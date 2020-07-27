It’s time we discuss equality of education: Prakash Jha

Filmmaker Prakash Jha feels the need of the hour is to discuss equality of education.

Jha’s upcoming film “Pareeksha: The Final Test” addresses the issue. Inspired by real events, the film talks of how quality education still remains inaccessible to the masses and is further dividing our society.

“While ‘Pareeksha: The Final Test’ is an important film, the need of the hour is to discuss the equality of education. We have done our bit of bringing forward a real, inspirational story, and we do hope that everyone can join us in making a difference. The trailer gives you a glimpse to the change that we want to bring about,” said Jha.