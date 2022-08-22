The trailer of the Prakash Jha-starrer ‘Matto Ki Saikal’ (Matto’s Cycle) was unveiled on Monday. Helmed by M. Gani, it is a slice-of-life film which had its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2020.

The trailer shows the struggle of the lead character portrayed by Prakash and his attachment to his bicycle. After establishing the relationship of the lead and his vehicle, the trailer then shows how one fine day, his cycle is run over by a tractor.

Talking about the film, Prakash said: “The script is very good. I was simply bowled over. It took me back to the 1980s when I started my career with documentaries and the bonded labour-themed film ‘Damul’. I liked the story so much that I decided not only to act in the 95-minute movie, but also produce it.”

The director of the film, M. Gani describes it as a story of “a daily-wage labourer, his family, and their bicycle which is very dear to them.”

“The film is a contemporary one, but many situations, incidents, and people are drawn from my life,” adds the director.

Shot in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, ‘Matto ki Saikal’ is set to drop in theatres on September 16, 2022, and will be distributed by PVR Pictures.

20220822-145003