Prakash Jha’s web show to star Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal will soon be seen with Bobby Deol in Prakash Jha’s debut web show.

Other details of the yet-to-be-titled show have been kept under wraps.

“I have always said that the web is a great platform for actors and filmmakers to explore different themes and genres. Now, with this new web series, I get to work with one of my favourite directors, Prakash Jha,” Chandan said.

“The story of the show is quite captivating and it will be great to work with him and an actor like Bobby Deol. I cannot reveal much but I will say that you will get to see a different side of us in the show,” he added.

Recently, Chandan was seen in film “Jabariya Jodi” and web series like “Bhram” and “Hawa Badle Hassu”.

