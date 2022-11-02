SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Pramod Bhagat enters quarterfinals, Sukant Kadam in pre-quarters at Para Badminton World Championships

Ace Indian shuttlers Pramod Bhagat SL-3 and Sukant Kadam SL-4 have reached the quarterfinals and pre-quarters respectively at the ongoing Para Badminton World Championships in Tokyo.

According to information received here, the Padma Shree Awardee cruised past both his group matches. He defeated Peru’s Albert Manuel Puente Perez with a score line of 21-3 and 21-10. He also defeated England’s William Smith in 22 minutes with the score line of 21-5 and 21-3.

He will now face Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chykrov or Indonesia’s Maman Nurjaman.

In doubles his pairing with Manoj Sarkar Vietnam’s Van Thuong Nguyen and Duc Trung Pham in 17 minutes. The final score read 21-9 and 21-6. Their next group match is against South Korea’s Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan.

