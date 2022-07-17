World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat has sailed nto the final of the 4 Nations Para-badminton International 2022. The ace shuttler defeated Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara and will now face archrival England’s, Daniel Bethell.

Pramod Bhagat breezed past Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in straight sets. The scoreline read 21-15, 21-15 and now will face England’s Bethell, whom Pramod defeated to win the first gold medal in badminton by an Indian in Paralympics/Olympics.

Daniel Bethell defeated India’s Kumar Nitesh in straight sets, the scoreline reading 21-14, 21-13.

Talking about the match, Padma Shri awardee Bhagat said, “Fujihara played really well but I was able to keep my rhythm going. As the job is not finished yet I am looking forward to the final.”

20220717-185801