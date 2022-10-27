SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

The current shuttle king of Indian Para Badminton Pramod Bhagat and World No 3 Sukant Kadam are all geared up in pursuit of gold in their respective categories at the upcoming BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Tokyo.

The 5-time world champions Pramod Bhagat is all set to defend his gold medals which he won in Singles and Doubles at 2019 Para Badminton World Championships in 2019.

The duo is currently training in Bengaluru for world championship.

Talking about the same, Pramod Bhagat said, “Defending the gold medals is a top priority for me and I am I have been training hard and putting in hours of work sharpening my skills and working on certain aspects of my game. I have also been working on building my stamina. I am also in a very good frame of mind and very happy with the way training is going on. I am sure to put in everything I have to make India proud.”

World No 3 Sukant Kadam, who is also training with Pramod Bhagat at the academy said, “I have been working on enhancing my stroke play and game and also spending a lot of time in gym. I have great coaches there who are helping me out and we have great discussions every day which will surely help me in the tournament.”

The World Championships will be held in Tokyo between November 1 to 6, 2022.

