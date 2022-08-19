World No 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No 4 Sukant Kadam have reached the finals of the men’s singles and doubles SL 3 – SL 4 event of the Thailand Para Badminton International tournament.

According to information received here, Pramod Bhagat secured his final’s spot in the singles finals after defeating fellow Indian Kumar Nitesh in straight sets. The match lasted for 37 minutes and the final score read 21-12 and 21-18.

Now the ace shuttler will face England’s Daniel Bethell whom Pramod defeated at the Paralympics to win India’s first Badminton gold medal in Olympics/ Paralympics. Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam also secured their men’s doubles final’s spot after defeating India’s Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in 3 sets.

The match was pushed to its limit and Pramod and Sukant held their nerve to win with the score line of 21-10, 14-21 and 21-14. Now the duo will face the Indonesian pair of Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan. In mixed doubles Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass went down in semifinals to the French pair of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel.

