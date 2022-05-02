Two of the world’s best para-badminton players, world No 1 Pramod Bhagat and No 3 ranked Sukant Kadam will continue to train abroad in their preparation for the Paris Paralympic Games qualification period.

The duo will now head to Peru for training, where they would practising at the Videna National High-Performance Center in Lima.

Both Pramod and Sukant would be coached along with Peru’s national para-badminton team. This will help them exchange ideas, learn new styles and understand different techniques, the badminton stars informed in a release on Monday.

Talking about the upcoming training stint, Padma Shri awardee Pramod Bhagat said, “I have had a very roller-coaster start to 2022 and I want to focus and utilize the time between tournaments in improving my technique and skills. The Peru team is a strong upcoming team and it will be of great help to exchange new ideas and understand their thought process, which will help me prepare better for the upcoming tournaments.”

Talking about the same World No 3 Sukant Kadam said, “We have three back-to-back tournaments after Brazil International 2022 coming up in the next 45 days and I wanted to keep the momentum and improve my game. I wanted to focus on improving my movement (on the court) and learn new techniques. I also want to get exposure to how teams around the world are training so I can pick up the best parts and include them in my training.”

Derly Delgado who trains the national team of Peru, welcomed the idea of the Indian duo training with them. He said, “Our team is happy to have two para-badminton champions in their categories with us here training. This allows us to learn how they train in India. It will also benefit us and help us improve as they are world and Paralympic medallists.”

