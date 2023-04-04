Pramod Bhagat, the four-time World champion in SL 3 category, and Sukant Kadam, World No. 2 in the SL4 category, have set their focus on the upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton tournament, which starts in Sau Paulo on April 10.

Talking about the upcoming events, Paralympics gold medallist Pramod Bhagat said, “This year has been a lot of ups and downs, and I need to start focusing on keeping the Asian Games and Paralympic qualifiers in mind. It’s an important year and every tournament is very important for me. I have been training hard with Shiba Prasad Das my childhood coach and we are working out a few strategies.”

Talking about the work they are doing on Bhagat’s game, coach Shiba Prasad Das said, “I know Pramod’s game in and out and we have been training together since the beginning of this month. There are a few areas in which he needs to improve, and we are working on that. Right now, our focus is on performing well at the Brazil Para-Badminton tournament and booking our spot for the Paris 2024.”

Kadam who is practicing in Pune, said, “The Spanish Open didn’t go as I planned, I have studied my mistakes from there and have worked on them. Hopefully, I won’t repeat the same mistakes and will be able to do better in this tournament.”

Bhagat would be playing in Men’s SL3 singles, men’s doubles with Sukant Kadam and mixed doubles with Manisha Ramdass. While Sukant will be playing in the SL4 category and men’s doubles with Pramod Bhagat.

