SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam turn their focus on Brazil Para-Badminton tournament

NewsWire
0
0

Pramod Bhagat, the four-time World champion in SL 3 category, and Sukant Kadam, World No. 2 in the SL4 category, have set their focus on the upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton tournament, which starts in Sau Paulo on April 10.

Talking about the upcoming events, Paralympics gold medallist Pramod Bhagat said, “This year has been a lot of ups and downs, and I need to start focusing on keeping the Asian Games and Paralympic qualifiers in mind. It’s an important year and every tournament is very important for me. I have been training hard with Shiba Prasad Das my childhood coach and we are working out a few strategies.”

Talking about the work they are doing on Bhagat’s game, coach Shiba Prasad Das said, “I know Pramod’s game in and out and we have been training together since the beginning of this month. There are a few areas in which he needs to improve, and we are working on that. Right now, our focus is on performing well at the Brazil Para-Badminton tournament and booking our spot for the Paris 2024.”

Kadam who is practicing in Pune, said, “The Spanish Open didn’t go as I planned, I have studied my mistakes from there and have worked on them. Hopefully, I won’t repeat the same mistakes and will be able to do better in this tournament.”

Bhagat would be playing in Men’s SL3 singles, men’s doubles with Sukant Kadam and mixed doubles with Manisha Ramdass. While Sukant will be playing in the SL4 category and men’s doubles with Pramod Bhagat.

20230404-184204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saina, Sindhu climbed to the top of the ladder that Gopichand...

    Financial windfall for shuttlers as BAI announces cash rewards of close...

    German Open: China’s Feng/Huang win mixed doubles title

    India Open: Momota oust in opener; Carolina Marin prevails in women’s...