BJP Government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has no right to continue in power and must resign immediately for murder of Mhadei, said Leader of the Opposition in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao.

His reaction came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Saturday said that the BJP has provided water to the neighbouring state by resolving a dispute with Goa over Mhadei river diversion.

“Amit Shah has acknowledged the commitment of the Congress Party in Goa towards protecting and saving our Mother Mhadei. His statement also made it clear that the BJP Government has killed our lifeline mother Mhadei,” Alemao said.

During a rally in Belagavi, Shah said: “Sonia Gandhi during a speech in Goa in the year 2007 said that the Congress government will not allow Mhadei water diversion to Karnataka. In 2022, Congress in their manifesto stated that Karnataka will not get a single drop of water from Mhadei. Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts.”

“BJP Government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has no right to continue in power and must resign immediately for Murder of Mhadei. Truth always prevails, God is great,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

He said that the people of Goa will now realise that the Congress Party had made it a point in our Election Manifesto of 2022 that not a single drop of water will be allowed to be diverted. “We stood by our commitment and will continue to do so,” Yuri Alemao added.

Congress Party has also circulated the video of assembly election campaign in regards to protecting river Mhadei.

“It is the Triple Engine BJP Government at the Centre, Karnataka and Goa who connived time and again to betray Goans and kill our lifeline Mhadei,” he said.

Alemao appealed all Goans to unite and come out to protest against the anti-Goa decision of the BJP.

“BJP Government need to be taught a lesson,” he said.

20230129-123804