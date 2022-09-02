Stating that criminal activities have increased in the state and there is need for a dedicated Home Minister for the state’s benefit, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should give up his Home portfolio.

AAP Goa unit President Amit Palekar, addressing a press conference here, said Sawant has been handling numerous other portfolios and “that is why he is not able to control the law and order situation”.

“Therefore, CM Sawant must step down from the position of home minister and a dedicated home minister should be appointed for the state’s benefit,” Palekar said.

“The increased crime rate has been affecting the tourism industry in the state. Since the mining industry closed in the state, only tourism has provided a stable source of revenue. However, if law and order are not controlled, the situation will worsen, which will adversely affect the tourism industry,” Palekar said.

Palekar blamed political interference from BJP Ministers and MLAs for the inability of Goa Police’s to resolve the crime.

According to AAP Vice President Valmiki Naik, the law and order situation in the state has reached a crisis level.

“There have been cases in the state where victims are connected to the BJP and the this party was not able to deliver justice to their own people. What kind of justice can common people expect from the BJP?” Naik questioned.

Naik stated that the Goa Police have been unable to register FIRs nowadays owing to political interference.

“In some cases, the Goa Police registered the cases only as a result of media pressure, or due to family pressure. Be it the murder case of Sonali Phogat or any other,” He said.

