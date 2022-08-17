World No 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No 4 Sukant Kadam have reached the semifinals of the men’s doubles SL 3 – SL 4 event and have also reached the quarterfinals in singles.

According to information received here, in singles, Pramod Bhagat secured his quarterfinals birth with an easy win over Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov with a straight set win. He will be facing France’s Mathieu Thomas in the quarter finals. The score line read 24-22 and 21-15 and the match lasted for 37 minutes.

In the men’s doubles, Pramod and Sukant defeated Thailand’s Mongkhon Bunsun and Siripong Teamarrom in straight sets with the score line of 21-17 and 22-20, the also defeated France’s Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur in straight sets to secure their semifinals spot.

The match ended in 24 minutes with the score line of 21-7 and 21 -15. Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass also won his mixed doubles match against Korea’s Shin Kyung Hwan and Joo Dongjae in straight sets with the score line of 21-16 and 21- 19.

