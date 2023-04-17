SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Pramod, Sukant win gold in men’s doubles at Brazil Para-Badminton International

NewsWire
0
0

Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam struck gold in the men’s doubles at Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023.

Whereas in singles, Pramod had to settle for Silver, while Sukant secured Bronze.

Pramod and Sukant defeated the Korean pair of Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan in the men’s doubles SL 3 – SL 4. The finals were a tight affair, but the India pair closed the game in straight sets. Both Pramod and Sukant played their best games of the tournament, the final score read 22-20 and 21-19, helping them to secure gold.

Pramod was not able to repeat his performance in the singles SL3 category finals, as he went down to fellow Indian Kuma Nitesh and had to settle for silver. The final score read 12-21 and 13-21.

Talking about the same Pramod Bhagat said, “I am happy with my performance, but there is still scope for improvement. I had a bad day in singles, and I would like to congratulate Nitesh for playing exceptionally well.”

On the other hand, Sukant secured a bronze in his singles SL4 category. Talking about the same Sukant said, “I am happy with my double’s performance, but I need to work harder on my singles game. I have identified my mistakes in this tournament and will work hard on them and not repeat them.”

Talking about the same Pramod and Sukant’s coach Shiba Prasad Das said, “Both Pramod and Sukant played well, but there is a lot of scope for improvement. I have spoken to them and told them about the mistakes they committed. We will head back to India and immediately start working on them and prepare for our next tournament.”

20230417-133004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PV Sindhu lights up final day with gold in badminton singles

    Korea Open: India’s campaign ends with Sindhu, Srikanth’s loss in semifinal

    India thrash Indonesia 3-0 to win maiden Thomas Cup title

    Para Badminton World Championships: Debutants Nithya, Ramadass record easy wins; Nagar...