Pranav Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit movie “Hridayam”, which has collected Rs 50 crore from theatres, is all set for a re-release. According to the movie’s producer, Vyshakh Subramaniam, it will be released at select theatres on Valentine’s Day.

The movie was theatrically released on January 21 last year, and was one of the highest-grossing films in Kerala, along with Mammootty’s “Bheesmaparvam” and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s “Jana Gana Mana”.

The film’s director, Vineeth Sreenivasan, shared the information in a social media post that simply said: “Hridayam is back.” The movie also has Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran playing key roles.

The movie has won Kerala state awards for best music director and best film with popular appeal and aesthetic value. It will now be screened in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and some other places during its re-release on Valentine’s Day.

The film’s Hindi, Telugu and Tamil rights were also sold to Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

