Pranavi Urs opened with a steady 2-under 70 in the first round of the South African Women’s Open and was the best of the five Indian women in action this week as the South Africa leg of the Ladies European Tour winds up this week.

Pranavi was tied 23rd at Steenberg Golf Club.

Among other Indians, Ridhima Dilawari shot 1-under 71 and was tied 40th. Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall were tied 54th with rounds of even par 72 and Diksha Dagar was way down in tied 109th place with 75.

Pranavi, who topped the Hero Order of Merit on the domestic circuit had three birdies against a late bogey in her round as the Ladies European Tour’s South African swing comes to an end this week.

Germany’s Chiara Noja fired a record 62 (-10) to lead by two shots at the end of the first day. South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai sits in second place on eight-under-par having produced a round of 64 on the first day of competition.

Pranavi was three-under through 14 holes with birdies on seventh, 11th and 12th holes. A dropped shot on 15th pulled her back but she closed with three pars. Ridhima had three birdies against two bogeys.

Three players sit in a share of third place with Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson, France’s Nastasia Nadaud and Dutch golfer Romy Meekers on six-under-par. Gustavsson made seven birdies and one bogey on her way to a round of 66 and the Swede was happy with her day.

England’s Lily May Humphreys, who won last week’s Joburg Ladies Open, carded a first round of 67 to be in outright sixth place on five-under-par.

There will be a cut to the top 60 and ties at the end of the day.

