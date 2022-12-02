INDIASCI-TECH

Pranay Pathole’s Twitter account restored after Musk intervenes

NewsWire
0
7

Pranay Pathole’s Twitter account, which was suspended on December 1 by the micro-blogging platform, was restored on Friday following the intervention of his Twitter friend Elon Musk.

Pathole, a 24-year-old IT professional from India, has been a friend of Elon Musk for years on Twitter.

Pathole’s account was suspended for violating Twitter rules.

In August, the billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla met his Twitter buddy from Pune at his Gigafactory in Texas.

Pathole, who works as a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services, said it was so great to meet Musk in person.

“It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You’re an inspiration to millions,” Pathole had said in a tweet, posting a picture of him with Musk.

Musk and Pathole have been friends since 2018 on Twitter, and they keep discussing a myriad of topics ranging from space to cars and more.

On December 1, the micro-blogging platform had also suspended the account of Tesla Owners Silicon Valley for violating its policies.

The Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account has also been restored on Twitter after Musk’s intervention.

20221202-164606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala NEET innerwear row: Two more arrested

    Afghan conflict may hit Diwali dry fruits and nuts supply

    India needs 15L tonne natural rubber by 2025-26, NE region priority...

    Gujarat reports record single-day spike of 14,097 Covid cases