Prasar Bharati on Tuesday announced the addition of WNBA and NBA G League (NBA development league) programming to its daily basketball offering on Doordarshan Sports.

The WNBA and NBA G League programming will be added to DD Sports’ twice daily basketball slots every morning (7am-9am) and evening (7pm-9pm). In addition to WNBA and NBA G League, Prasar Bharati will continue to air daily NBA content on DD Sports, including Hardwood Classic games, Marquee Matchups, NBA Finals recaps, NBA TV specials, and Junior NBA instructional and training videos.

“We have been in the process of reinvigorating the content of DD Sports, and the WNBA and G League adds to the variety of offerings in the sports cluster. We aim to create easy access for fans in India and educate them further about one of the world’s most popular sports,” said Mayank Agarwal, director general, Doordarshan.

“Our relationship with Prasar Bharati allows us to bring the excitement of professional basketball to millions of households across India,” said Sunny Malik, head of global content and media distribution, NBA India.

“In addition to some of the most iconic games and moments from the NBA’s 75-year history, fans in India can now also enjoy WNBA and NBA G League programming.”

The WNBA, which tipped off its 26th season on May 6, 2022, features 12 teams. In 2020, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed an eight-year agreement that charts a new course for women’s basketball.

