INDIALIFESTYLE

Prasar Bharati Archives provided 206 hrs of audio for Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya

NewsWire
0
0

The Prasar Bharati Archives has contributed significantly to the recently-inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in the national capital.

The Prasar Bharati Archives provided about 206 hours of audio and 53 hours of video content to the museum that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

The museum is dedicated to create awareness about the contributions of all the Prime Ministers of the country.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharati Archives has contributed significantly to the cause by providing 206 hours of audio and 53 hours of video content.

“These include address to the Constituent Assembly (‘Tryst with Destiny’), broadcast to the nation on first Independence Day, inauguration of atomic energy establishment and opening of the first atomic reactor, declaration of Emergency, address to the UN General Assembly, non-aligned conference, inauguration of Delhi Metro and much more. These priceless recordings exclusively available with the public broadcaster since the 1940s were preserved and digitised in public interest by Prasar Bharati,” the ministry said.

20220416-224604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Evacuation from Ukraine: Jaishankar personally monitoring situation

    ESIC official, others booked for misappropriation of funds

    Saudi Arabia cancels investment in Pakistan’s Gwadar port, souring Chinese dreams

    UP family of Covid survivors sets up free medicine bank