Prasar Bharati CEO thanks PM Modi for giving him an opportunity to contribute to nation

NewsWire
After his term as the Prasar Bharati CEO ended, Shashi Shekhar Vempati has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to contribute to the country.

Sources in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said that Vempati’s term as the Prasar Bharati CEO ended on June 8 and the Union government has not given him an extension.

With the end of his tenure as Prasar Bharati CEO, Vempati on Wednesday said, “Thankful to Prime Minister @narendramodi for the incredible opportunity to contribute to the nation over the past five years as the CEO of Prasar Bharati. It has been a great learning experience and I am happy to have made a difference to Doordarshan and All India Radio.”

“Thankful to past and current fellow Board Members of @prasarbharati who have been fantastic partners in this transformational journey and have supported the many change initiatives over the years.”

He added: “Words fall short in praise of every member of the Prasar Bharati — the innumerable officers and staff of DD AIR across cadres and streams, who have helped me at every step despite the many challenges, constraints and uncertain times.”

“Doordarshan and All India Radio have been intrinsic elements of my formative years. I feel blessed to have given back to these two vital organisations to the best of my abilities. My sincere wishes to all those who have made them the most trusted media brands in India,” Vempati said.

