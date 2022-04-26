INDIA

Prashant Kishor declines offer to join Congress

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Tuesday officially announced that election strategist Prashant Kishor will not be working for the party as he declined to be part of the empowered action group for the 2024 general elections.

The declaration came a day after Sonia Gandhi had announced the constitution of the group.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, “Following a presentation and discussion with Prashant Kishor, the Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party.”

The group was formed after a report was submitted by an eight-member committee on April 21.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi received a report from the eight-member group on April 21. Today she discussed the report with the group. Based on the discussions, the Congress President has decided to constitute an Empowered Action Group for 2024 in order to address the political challenges ahead,” the party had said in an official statement on Monday .

Surjewala, who did not want to comment on the members of the group, said: “But as I have said, the Empowered Action Group will strategise for the 2024 general elections.”

20220426-160803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    16 forest officials fined Rs 34L for felling of 416 trees...

    3rd Covid wave hits world, join hands to avoid it in...

    Manipur polls: Campaign ends, voting for first phase on Monday

    Congress, CPI(M) spar in Assembly as Speaker denies discussion on gold...