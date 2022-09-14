INDIA

Prashant Kishor meets Nitish Kumar amid speculation over 2024 bid

NewsWire
0
0

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who was giving statements against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar till last week, met him on the dinner table in the latter’s official residence, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar called him through former Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Kumar Verma, and Kishor stayed at CM’s residence for two hours on Tuesday night and discussed various issues.

The development came in wake of Nitish Kumar, after the Delhi visit to cement opposition unity, claimed that Kishor does not know ABC of Bihar, and is a businessman, who worked with several parties in the country despite having been given an offer to stay in the JD-U.

Retaliating, Kishor said that Nitish Kumar will activate his ‘Paltimar’ plan again before 2024 or 2025.

Sources have said that Verma met Nitish Kumar on Monday and the latter reportedly assigned him to convince Kishor to work with him.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar gave the offer to Kishor to work with him as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Verma on Tuesday hinted that some people left Nitish Kumar after he supported the BJP and CAA in 2020, and now, he has separated his party from the BJP, many people are joining him again.

Kishor is currently busy in Jan Suraj campaign in Bihar and he has scheduled his Padyatra from October 2.

20220914-202604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meesha Ghoshal thanks her ‘stars’ for playing Nambi Narayanan’s daughter in...

    Hotter debates may stop brewing in Shimla’s iconic Coffee House

    Crisis in Goa Cong: Sidelined Kamat, Lobo have BJP roots (Ld)

    Indian Navy, IIFL Home Finance Ltd ink MoU for jobs to...