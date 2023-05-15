INDIA

Prashant Kishor suspends padyatra for 25 days due to ill-health

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday suspended his ongoing Bihar Padyatra for 25 days due to his ill-health.

Kishor was in Dadanpur village under Morwa block in Samastipur on Monday where he announced that his muscles are being pulled badly and doctors have suggested that he avoid walking on the road.

“Doctors have found deterioration in the muscles of my leg. They have suggested me to take rest. Such deterioration has arisen due to walking for 20 to 25 km every day on bad roads. They have asked me to rest my legs for 15 to 20 days. Hence, I have suspended the Padyatra for 25 days,” he said.

“I have been feeling pain for the last 2 days. Hence, I was not doing Padyatra in Samastipur. The veins in the legs are pulled up,” Kishor said.

Kishor had started Jan Suraj Padyatra from October 2, 2022 from West Champaran district and covered more than 3,000 km in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali and reached Samastipur on May 11. He will resume the Padyatra from June 11 and the schedule of covering the distance will be the same.

