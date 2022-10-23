ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Prashanth Chander’s mystery thriller ‘Hyena’ goes on floors

NewsWire
0
0

Work on director Prashanth Chander’s upcoming fast-paced mystery thriller, ‘Hyena’, began recently with a traditional ceremony in the city.

The film, which is being produced by well-known producer C.V. Kumar’s Thirukumaran Entertainment, was launched by Samathuva Makkal Kazhagam youth wing president Karthik Narayanan, who lit the traditional lamp and sounded the clapboard, marking the launch of the film.

‘Hyena’ will be a hunting as well as a haunting, fast-paced mystery thriller with twists and turns.

‘Hyena’ stars Prajan, Arun, Riya, Priyalaya, Libra Ravindran, Rethika, Shobana, Saivam Ravi, Rizu and others in prominent roles.

Speaking about the film, director Prashanth Chander said: “It is going to be a thriller film with many unexpected twists and turns. The story of the film will focus on illusion.”

Chander, who has worked as an associate director for ‘Gangs of Madras’ with producer and director C.V. Kumar, added: “It is a great honour to direct my first film for my guru’s production house. This will be the most important film in the second decade of Thirukumaran Entertainment.”

The story has been penned by Nirmal Kumar while Rajesh Kannan will choreograph the stunt sequences. Rebbeca is the costume designer of this film, which will have cinematography by A. S. Suriya. Music for the film is being composed by Hari.

20221023-112405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akriti Kakar: Have learnt how to keep up with time, reinvent...

    Sharvari: Hope I get to dance next to Madhuri Dixit someday

    ‘Big Little Lies’ director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58

    Dibakar Banerjee: Happy to release my film in middle of Covid