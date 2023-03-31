ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ shot at James Bond film locations

‘KGF’ director Prashant Neel is literally going places to ensure that Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ is a feast for the eyes.

Mid-March saw the team shift location to Matera, the old southern Italian town famous for its prehistoric whitewashed caves to shoot for the highly anticipated movie, written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films.

Incidentally, the action prologue for the 2021 James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ was shot in Matera. Several other international movies have also been shot here.

Unit sources said that ‘Salaar’ production has now moved to Naples, where preparations for filming in the southern port city’s central Piazza del Plebiscito plaza are underway.

The local police are assisting with the set preparations, which include the use of drones and lighting for night shooting. Aside from Matera and Naples, other ‘Salaar’ locales include Rome and Budapest.

Pan-India star Prabhas will be seen playing a dual role in the movie, according to sources.

While the plot details are sketchy at the moment, ‘Salaar’ is said to be about two young people from different nations who fall in love despite the distance and cultural differences, and overcome numerous challenges.

The first installment of the thriller with a love undercurrent is set to be released internationally on September 28 in Telugu and dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

