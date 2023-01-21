ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Prateek Kuhad feels the Internet has empowered musicians like never before

NewsWire
0
0

Indie music star Prateek Kuhad, who is known for songs like ‘Cold/Mess’, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, feels that the Internet has completely changed the way music industry functions and has also empowered musicians.

Talking about the same, the singer, who will be soon taking the stage at the Lollapalooza music festival in Mumbai, told IANS: “The Internet has kind of changed everything for the music industry in not just India but across the world. It all boils down to the distribution of music and the Internet has empowered every musician and the music fraternity in that aspect.”

Furnishing the reason behind his statement, he added: “Earlier, there were music label heads who used to dictate what must be created, composed and sound like to make it commercially viable. Today, thanks to the Internet, a musician can create the music of their liking.”

“And, that’s how it is with me, it starts from me, I don’t create a song thinking how the audience would react to it. For me it has to sound good to me first, because my audience is a reflection of me. If I don’t like something I have created, why would my audience do so?” he concluded.

20230121-122604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asha Bhosle dedicates ‘Sujata’ song to her Didi

    Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Gudi Padwa in traditional Nauvari saree

    First look of Alia Bhatt’s character from ‘Brahmastra’ out

    Tollywood celebs join efforts to aid flood victims in AP