Indie music star Prateek Kuhad, who is known for songs like ‘Cold/Mess’, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, feels that the Internet has completely changed the way music industry functions and has also empowered musicians.

Talking about the same, the singer, who will be soon taking the stage at the Lollapalooza music festival in Mumbai, told IANS: “The Internet has kind of changed everything for the music industry in not just India but across the world. It all boils down to the distribution of music and the Internet has empowered every musician and the music fraternity in that aspect.”

Furnishing the reason behind his statement, he added: “Earlier, there were music label heads who used to dictate what must be created, composed and sound like to make it commercially viable. Today, thanks to the Internet, a musician can create the music of their liking.”

“And, that’s how it is with me, it starts from me, I don’t create a song thinking how the audience would react to it. For me it has to sound good to me first, because my audience is a reflection of me. If I don’t like something I have created, why would my audience do so?” he concluded.

