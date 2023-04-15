ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Prateek Kuhad, Lisa Mishra collaborate over ‘Mere Sang’

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Prateek Kuhad of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ fame has collaborated with musician Lisa Mishra, who is known for ‘Tareefan Reprise’ and ‘Chandigarh Mein’, for a new single titled ‘Mere Sang’. The song was unveiled during a TV show.

The song is an urban track perfectly suited for lazy evenings. It has all the elements of a signature Prateek Kuhad song with guitar, acoustic drums and a bass guitar in prominence.

Lisa and Prateek have been very close friends for years and to collaborate musically was in the pipeline for a long time. Talking about the song, Lisa said: “A song like ‘Mere Sang’ can be interpreted as a love song, but equally as an emotion shared between two close friends like us.”

She called it a timeless composition and shared that the melody reflects the ease of its artises.

She further mentioned: “I hope it connects in its simplicity to the audience. I’m sure they’re going to love it just as much as we do.”

Meanwhile, Lisa is currently busy with a few singles which will be released soon.

20230415-190803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jasmin Bhasin celebrates Aly Goni’s birthday in Kashmir

    Freida Pinto celebrated her wedding with a nap

    Priyanka Chopra dances as hubby Nick Jonas sings on stage in...

    SAG Awards 2022: Here is the list of top winners