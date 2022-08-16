ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Prateik Babbar, Simi Chahal’s ‘Tere Bajjon’ is an emotional rollercoaster

NewsWire
0
0

The teaser of the upcoming song ‘Tere Bajjon, featuring Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and Punjabi actress Simi Chahal, was released on Tuesday. The song is about love, the one that can be felt and perceived differently.

Judging from the teaser, the song looks like an emotional rollercoaster with an appealing modern tale about relationships that don’t always transcend to the next level despite the existence of love.

The teaser shows Prateik and Simi’s chemistry, but with a heartfelt conclusion to the narrative of ‘To love is to let go.’

The love track has been crooned by playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. Jatinder Shah has taken the onus for composing the song and directing the video with popular lyricist Kumaar penning the lyrics.

The song is set to hit the airwaves on August 18 under the label of VYRL Punjabi.

Talking about Prateik, the actor was recently seen in films like ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Cobalt Blue’ with the former tanking at the box-office thereby setting the road for two tough box-office pulls in line for Akshay Kumar with ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

While ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ bombed at the box-office, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ too is finding it difficult to attract the audience to the theatres.

20220816-160025

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Urfi Javed calls Rakhi Sawant a ‘legend’ to shut down the...

    Anant Vidhaat to play lead in ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’

    TV star Roopal Tyagi on why playing an athlete is ‘ultimate...

    Aashay Mishra: Glad to play a father-to-be on screen