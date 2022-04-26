Actor Prateik Babbar who is the son of actor Raj Babbar and the legendary talented powerhouse actress, the late Smita Patil got an opportunity to pay tribute to his mother in his last release ‘Cobalt Blue’.

In one of the scenes, the actor got a chance to share screen space with his mother’s portrait. A few days ago, the actor took to his social media and shared a clip of the scene and wrote, “This is the first time (& hopefully not the last) my gorgeous mother & I will ever be seen in the same frame together… even if it’s just her photograph… (sic)”.

In a conversation with HT, the actor shared, “It is a feeling I find difficult to articulate. It is like she was holding my hand and guiding me through the entire way.”

He added that the onscreen moment will remain a part of his heart for many years to come. He said, “The character I portray happens to be a fan of the late great Smita Patil. And I am her son! It will forever be a precious moment and memory for me.”

When asked if he worries about being known as Smita Patil’s son instead of his own self, despite being in the industry for a number of years now, the actor disagreed and said, “I want to continue working on my craft and be the best version of myself, as an actor and a human being. I want to continue pursuing my passion and loving what I do, and through my work, I want to continue to do justice to who my mother was.”

Prateik Babbar was a victim of tragedy very early in his life. He was only 15 days old when his mother the inimitable actress, Smita Patil passed away. The 35-year-old actor spoke about the need to make the right choices and said, “I am really trying so hard and I will never stop or give up. I hope people feel that I am indeed doing justice to her legacy. I hope she does.”

In ‘Cobalt Blue’ the actor is playing a queer character and he was asked about the response he received for his role. The actor shared that from the queer community he received a lot of special feedback and said that he felt it touched the right chords with them. He added, “It has been received extremely well and all the feedback that I have been receiving has been phenomenal and extremely encouraging. Intimacy between two same-sex people is a natural phenomenon. It’s about time we accept and appreciate it for what it is. Love has no gender.”