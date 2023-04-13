ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pratham Sharma on ‘In Real Love’: ‘It is a very real-life situational show’

Actor, model and theatre artist Pratham Sharma, who is one of the contestants in web reality show on ‘In Real Love’ hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan, shared his experience being on the show, it’s concept and how he got the opportunity to be part of it.

Pratham said: “I saw an open casting call and applied for it. After applying, I had to go through many rounds of auditions: fill out forms, attend zoom calls with Raghu and Rajiv, meet in person, take part in psychological evaluation, background check and fitness tests; if I failed any one of them I would not have made it to the show. So this whole process was very rigorous and time-consuming. It took around 9-10 months of audition before they finally chose me.”

Sharing about what attracted him towards this reality show he said: “I was single and thought why not show the whole world who am I as a person, all those natural real sides of me which are left out when you are portraying a character in a movie, as an actor I have always believed that it is very important to show case your real personality and I believe reality shows give you that chance. I wanted to show the whole world who I really am as Pratham Sharma, not just being true to myself but also showing off my skills as an actor. So I knew this platform would give me this chance and I just went for it.”

When asked if this show is similar to other dating-based reality show like ‘Splitsvilla’, he added: “This show is different from ‘Splitsvilla’ because it does not include tasks to win your love, or competitions where you have a chance of winning your love. It is a very real-life situational show with truth and honesty. There is no force or compulsion on anyone to make a connection. It’s a very light-hearted, fun and romantic show with real life feelings and emotions.”

