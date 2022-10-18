ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pratik Gandhi says his Gujarati film ‘Vaahlam Jaao Ne’ is a wholesome family entertainer

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who swayed the audience with his work in ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ is coming with his new Gujarati film ‘Vaahlam Jaao Ne’. The actor calls the film a wholesome family entertainer.

The film tells the story of Sumit Gandhi (Pratik Gandhi), a music director in love with Reena (Deeksha Joshi), a fashion designer who wants to be stylist to film star Ranveer Singh.

On playing the lead protagonist, Pratik Gandhi said in a statement, “‘Vaahlam Jaao Ne’ is a perfect romantic drama with a mix of comedy of errors which will keep audiences glued to their seats.”

He elaborated, “It’s a wholesome family entertainer and the ensemble cast has made sure with their comic timing that everybody in the theatre will enjoy the movie and there will be unlimited laughter. I had great fun shooting with the entire team and I am sure the audience too will be equally entertained”.

The film also stars stalwarts of Gujarati cinema – Tiku Talsania, Sanjay Goradia, Kevin Davey, Jayesh More, Kinjal Pandya and Pratap Sachdev.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Jio Studios and Hardik Gajjar Films and directed by Hardik Gajjar, ‘Vaahlam Jaao Ne’ will release in theatres on November 4, 2022.

