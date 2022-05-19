Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings of non-violence are considered timeless. Gandhi was considered a great leader whose extraordinary deeds changed the course of history and impacted leaders all over the world.

Applause Entertainment, which is part of the Aditya Birla Group announced a biopic on the life of the great leader of Indian Independence. The series will be adapted from the biography and writings of historian Ramachandra Guha. The series will be adapted into a multi season drama series which will be adapted from Guha’s two books – ‘Gandhi Before India’ and ‘Gandhi – The Years that Changed the World’.

The series will be produced at a global standard level suited for a worldwide audience and will be shot extensively across Indian as well as international locations.

Applause Entertainment has roped in actor Pratik Gandhi to play the role of Mahatma Gandhi, who will recreate the life and time of India’s popular freedom fighter and the father figure of India’s freedom struggle.

The show will talk about his early days in South Africa as well as great struggle for freedom in India. The series will tell the less known stories that shaped the Mahatma into the person he became.

The show will also tell the stories of his contemporaries and compatriots who fought with him for India’s freedom movement.

The CEO of Applause Entertainment, Sameer Nair spoke about the project said, “Ramachandra Guha is a historian and storyteller par excellence, and we are honoured to adapt his classic books – Gandhi before India, and Gandhi – The Years That Changed the World – to screen. We couldn’t think of anyone better than the incredibly talented Pratik Gandhi to bring alive the Mahatma, and his philosophies of peace and love that shook the world. We believe that only a richly layered, multi season drama series will do real justice to Gandhi and to all the great personalities that embed the proud and illustrious history of India’s Freedom Struggle. This is a story of the birthing of modern India for a global audience.”

The historian and biographer Ramachandra Guha whose writing will be adapted for the series said, “Gandhi’s work transformed the world, and his legacy still sparks the most intense debates. His life was an epic journey, played out across three great countries: India, England and South Africa. He fought nobly for freedom, for inter-faith harmony, and for the rights of the underprivileged. Along the way he made many friends and not a few enemies too. I am delighted that my books on Gandhi are now being adapted for this ambitious and exciting series being produced by Applause Entertainment. I am confident that it will bring the complex contours of Gandhi’s life and the moral essence of his teachings to viewers across the globe.”

Pratik Gandhi, who will be playing the lead role said, “I deeply believe in the Gandhian philosophy and his values that echo simplicity in its purest forms. Personally too, I strive to achieve and imbibe many of his qualities and teachings in my daily life. Moreover, playing the role of Mahatma is very close to my heart ever since my theatre days and now it is a huge honour to yet again essay the role of this legendary leader, on screen. I believe it’s a huge responsibility to essay this role with dignity, grace and conviction and I can’t wait to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and his team at Applause.”

