ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pratik says Nimrit ‘lacks honesty’, Soundarya ‘cunning fox’, Tina not a ‘true friend’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Pratik Sehajpal said Nimrit Ahluwalia lacks honesty and does not deserve to be a finalist of ‘Bigg Boss 16’. He also pointed out that Soundarya Sharma is a “cunning fox” and Tina Dutta is not a “true friend”.

While talking to the host Krushna Abhishek , Pratik said that Nimrit is still living in the first week of ‘Bigg Boss’, she doesn’t realise that a lot of time has passed and it’s time she starts focusing on her game solely instead of playing in groups.

He said: “Nimrit is still living in the first week of the house when she entered the house and became the first captain of the season. I think she should be made to do all the chores of the house on her own so that she opens up her eyes and wakes up a little. Nimrit doesn’t have the quality to be a winner or even a finalist on the show. She lacks confidence and honesty. She thinks she is playing safe by staying in a group but that doesn’t work in this house.”

Pratik also revealed that Soundarya is very clever and Tina is not a true friend to anyone.

Pratik added: “Soundarya is very clever, she thought she would reach the finale through Gautam Vig but after he got eliminated she’s very confused. I feel that she is playing a very smart game right now as she is getting along with Nimrit’s gang as they’re in majority as well as with Archana Gautam for content and footage. She’s definitely a very cunning fox.”

On being asked about Tina’s game, Pratik shared: “Tina is not a true friend to anyone. Once you become a friend of someone you have to stand by them no matter what but she’s just making deals in the house. Begging people to save you from nominations or making you the captain of the house and only then you’ll remain friends with them is not right and this is all she’s doing. I don’t think this will take her ahead in the game.”

Krushna Abhishek-hosted show ‘Bigg Buzz’ saw the evicted contestants from ‘Bigg Boss’ playing interesting games and giving their opinions about the housemates without any biases.

‘Bigg Buzz’ streams on Voot.

20221204-131203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ conveys the beauty of parenting: Rajesh Shringarpure

    Suriya dedicates National Best Actor Award to ‘my kids and loving...

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ swings to 6th-highest grossing movie in history

    Gifts given to Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi by conman Sukesh likely to...