Pratik Sehajpal is the ultimate reality show celebrity. He got fame from shows like ‘Splitsvilla’ and Bigg Boss 15’. The reality star is now gearing up for his next reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ (KKK).

Speaking about the show, as reported by TOI, Pratik said, “I haven’t prepared at all for the show because I feel that this show is more about being spontaneous. I am just going to go with the flow.”

Pratik Sehajpal became good friends with fellow participant Nishant Bhatt in Bigg Boss and now the two will be participating in KKK together. Pratik shared his excitement over sharing screen space with his buddy and said, “Nishant and I are going to have a lot of fun together. It’s like a school trip for us and we will have fun together. Apart from that, I really want to win this show and I’m focused on it. I’m keeping myself calm at the same time.”

Since his ‘Splitsvilla’ days, Pratik has come a long way. Talking about his journey he said, “Hard work and patience has helped me get where I am today. There are other factors as well that help, but these are the main things for anyone who wants to achieve something in life.”

Pratik added that no matter how difficult the situation is for him, he doesn’t give up. “That has always been my attitude towards anything in life. I also believe that a few things work as lucky charms for me. I feel good when I wear gold. I also have some good and bad days, but I don’t dwell on the bad times because, in the long run, the experience has always been helpful,” he adds.

Currently, the TV star has mostly been a part of only reality shows. He has however still managed to become well known and is clearly hoping that his next stint in the thrilling high on adrenaline adventure reality show will give him the boost he needs to diversify his work.

When he was asked about what was next after KKK, Pratik said, “I am ready to take up anything that comes my way, be it on TV, films or web. I am open to all of it.”

