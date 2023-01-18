ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pratik Sehajpal: ‘Jhooth’ is all for those people nurturing a broken heart

NewsWire
0
0

Pratik Sehajpal, who was last seen in the show ‘Naagin 6’, opened up about his latest Punjabi track ‘Jhooth’, which is sung by Afsana Khan and features Sara Gurpa as female lead.

Giving credit to Afsana for her voice, he said: “It’s a beautiful song, Afsana Khan is a powerhouse of talent, her vocals hit right at the softest corner of your heart.”

‘Jhooth’ brings out the romantic chemistry between two lovers played by Pratik and Sara and it depicts their strong emotions of love and affection for each other and how it is painful for them to stay away from each other.

Pratik, who was also seen in a romantic avatar in his music video, ‘Naina Mere’, appreciated the lyrics and music of the song.

He added: “Oye Kunaal’s music and Raahi’s lyrics have created magic. Sara Gurpal’s acting is par excellence. ‘Jhooth’ is all for those people who are nurturing a broken heart.”

Starring Pratik Sehajpal with Sara Gurpal, ‘Jhooth’ is sung by Afsana Khan, music by Oye Kunaal and lyrics are penned by Raahi.

20230118-165605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan clear rumours: ‘We are not pregnant’

    MC Square: ‘Hip-hop is like energy to me, that’s how I...

    Female actors speak on gender equality, relevance of Women’s Day for...

    Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra mourn Sidharth’s demise