Pratik Sehajpal is ruling the reality television world. After making a big splash with his stint in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Pratik has headed over to Rohit Shetty’s adrenalin pumping, high-octane spine-chilling adventure reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, which is currently being shot in South Africa.

Pratik has become a popular face of reality TV now and recently he had a chat with IANS about his interests, how he handles controversies and what he wants to do in the future.

Speaking about taking up the adventure reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, Pratik said, “After Bigg Boss, I am having an altogether different experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi. On Bigg Boss we do regular chores and live our lives. But here nothing is usual. The kind of stunts we do are never easy. They are not part of normal life. You don’t say generally that I am coming after doing an underwater stunt or go and just try for high jump. You have to prepare yourself mentally every time before performing any stunt.”

Pratik also said that for him he cannot single out and say that one particular stunt was more daring as he feels all the tasks are challenging and tough.

Pratik also touched upon the BTS (behind-the-scene) fun that he has on the sets of the show. He said, “When we are back after the shoot, we generally had a lot of fun. We just keep playing pranks with each other. Especially I tease Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat a lot.”

Pratik shared that as a child he was an avid football fan. “When I was in school, I wanted to become a footballer. I really like watching footballers and in fact I had a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo on my hand. It was my first tattoo as I am his big fan. But anyways I believe whatever happens in life there is always something positive in it,” he said.

A while ago Pratik Sehajpal found himself in the headlines because Kashika made an allegation that he tried to edit her out of some scenes from a video titled, ‘Tu Laut Aa’. When Pratik was asked about this controversy, he candidly said, “I don’t deal with them. They keep coming and going and instead of focusing on them, I prefer to enjoy life.”

When he was asked about his future plans after ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, he said, “Now I want to be part of a dance reality show as it must be a great fun.” ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ is currently on air on Colors TV channel.