Pratik Sehajpal recalls working with Tejasswi Prakash in ‘Naagin 6’

After making his stint in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’, and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, Pratik Sehajpal made his fictional show debut with Ekta R. Kapoor’s popular series ‘Naagin 6’.

The actor, who played the role of Rudra Raichand in the show, has shared screen space with Tejasswi Prakash and the actor called it a memorable experience to work with her again after ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

He said that getting a TV show break has opened many avenues for him and he is grateful for that.

Pratik also added that working with Tejasswi was much easier as they both had already developed a comfort zone on the sets of their previous reality show.

As he mentioned: “I am honoured to be a part of the show. This experience was worth cherishing, Tejasswi and I had a stint in ‘Big Boss’ house which made it simpler and a great working space.”

He said that he is extremely satisfied with the opportunity he got and his on-screen character.

“I am extremely happy with the role, the great exposure in fiction is motivating, I would like to thank my fans for the love and I owe everything to them.”

